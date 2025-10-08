MUMBAI: In a major step to improve last-mile connectivity for Mumbai Metro 3 (Aqua Line) commuters, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has tied up with private operators Cityflo and Navkar Travels to run feeder bus services from seven key underground stations — Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli, CSMT, Vidyanagari, Siddhivinayak, Cuffe Parade and SEEPZ. Pvt buses to offer last-mile link to seven Metro 3 stations

The move follows a year-long struggle to attract ridership on the city’s first underground metro due to the lack of seamless last-mile links. While the 12.44-km stretch between Aarey and BKC opened in October 2024, and a 9.77-km extension till Worli began operations in May this year, commuters have often complained about poor accessibility from stations to their offices and residential areas.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, originally expected to provide feeder services, has been unable to do so amid an ongoing fleet crisis. BEST’s fleet has dropped from 3,166 buses in November 2024 to just 2,693 this month, forcing MMRC to look for private partnerships.

According to MMRC officials, the new feeder buses will operate during morning and evening rush hours — from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm — at 10-minute intervals.

“This will be a three-month trial run without financial assistance to operators. Based on the ridership data and commuter feedback, we’ll finalise routes, revenue-sharing terms and possible integration with metro ticketing platforms,” said R Ramana, director (Planning and Non-Fare Box Revenue), MMRC.

During the trial period, only basic infrastructure — including bus stop signages and direction kiosks inside station concourses — will be set up. Passengers can book tickets through the Cityflo or Navkar Travels mobile apps, as well as via the Metro Connect 3 platform.

Since May 10, when the Worli extension opened, the Metro 3 corridor between Aarey-JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk has recorded an average weekday ridership of 52,600 — up from 20,000 when operations were limited to BKC. However, this remains below half of the system’s design capacity, as each train can carry up to 2,500 passengers. Officials hope the new feeder buses will help bridge that gap and make the underground line a more attractive commuting option.