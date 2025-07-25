Raigad police bust Ketamine making unit in Mahad MIDC, seize contraband worth 89 crore

NAVI MUMBAI: In one of the largest anti-narcotics operations in the Konkan region in recent years, the Raigad police have unearthed an illegal ketamine manufacturing unit inside an industrial premises in Mahad MIDC, seizing banned substances worth ₹88.92 crore. Navi Mumbai, India - July 24, 2025:Navi Mumbai police Nabbed three containers transporting 2.5 cr worth gutkha sized by Narcotic police at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The crackdown was jointly led by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Raigad police following a tip-off received by constable Iqbal Shaikh of Mahad MIDC police station. Acting swiftly, multiple teams carried out a coordinated raid on July 23.

Inside the chemical unit, officers discovered the banned psychotropic drug ketamine being illegally produced in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The operation led to the arrest of four suspects: Machhindra Tukaram Bhosale of Jite village, Sushant Santosh Patil of Mahopre, Shubham Sadashiv Sutar of Mahad, and Rohan Prabhakar Garvas from Malad West, Mumbai.

Police said the illicit manufacturing had been underway for at least two months. “This is one of the biggest drug seizures made in the region in recent years,” an officer said.

Gutkha worth ₹3.77 crore seized, four held

In a parallel operation against banned substances, the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell seized gutkha worth ₹3.77 crore in a two-phase operation that began on July 21.

Acting on intelligence gathered by Senior Inspector Sandeep Nigade, officials intercepted a container truck (MH48-CB-5931) at Kamothe on the Panvel-Mumbai Highway and found gutkha valued at ₹22.4 lakh. The driver, Farhan Majid Shaikh, 23, from Kandivali East, was arrested on the spot.

Based on his interrogation, police traced the origin of the consignment to Yevali village in Bhiwandi. A 23-member team raided the site and found four more container trucks loaded with banned tobacco products. “The second raid led to the recovery of gutkha worth ₹3.54 crore,” said ACP Ashok Rajput.

Three more accused—Jitendra Mangilal Vasuniya, Bhupendra Rajendra Singh, and Bhavar Khemraj Singh, all from Madhya Pradesh—were arrested. Shaikh has been remanded to police custody until July 25.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.