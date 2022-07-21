Railway police arrests No.8 on their most wanted list
The Government Railway Police (GRP) crime branch arrested Sunita Shelar, a woman who was number eight on their list of most wanted robbers in the city on Tuesday. On searching the woman’s house, they found six gold chains collectively valued at ₹7 lakh hidden inside her cupboard and rice storage jar.
“She has been wanted in more than 40 cases across the central and harbour railway lines,” said Ashok Holkar, a police inspector associated with the GRP crime branch.
Police officers said that in the last one month, they have received several robbery complaints in which a similar modus operandi had been employed. “In almost all, the victims have been women, carrying children’’, said Holkar
The most recent complainant, Deepika Dilip Palande, a Karjat resident, approached the police on June 29 after she found her bag’s zipper open and her gold chain worth ₹1 lakh stolen, said GRP officials. Palande informed the police that she boarded a local train from Belapur station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with her two-year-old son, en route to her in-laws’ house. She was carrying her son while she boarded the train since it was during peak travelling hours.
Palande claimed that a gold chain was concealed in her shoulder bag to prevent it from getting stolen. However, after she boarded the train, she noticed that her bag’s zipper was open and the gold chain was missing.
The police scanned footage from more than 120 CCTV cameras till they spotted a woman who appeared to be opening the purse of another woman carrying a child at Thane station. The police then identified the accused as Sunita Shelar and obtained her address from their informants.
The police have engaged in a search to recover gold and other booty allegedly stolen by her, estimated to be worth about ₹30 lakh. “Shelar used to pay her rent and meet household expenses by selling the stolen booty,” said Holkar.
-
Powai Lake home to at least 18 crocodiles: BMC’s first ever census
The first ever census of crocodiles in Powai Lake has revealed that there are “at least 18” Indian marsh crocodiles, or muggers (Crocodylus palustris) currently living in the water body. Crocodile populations in Powai Lake are allegedly in decline.
-
Two arrested for raping woman in Prayagraj
The Kareli police arrested two persons for raping a woman, on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to barge into the woman's house and used to rape her in the presence of her mother. Two teachers in the locality approached the district magistrate after local police took no action on their complaint. A middle aged woman, a resident of a colony in Kareli area, lived with her daughter, aged around 23 years.
-
Sale of pork, pork products banned in Lucknow
The sale of pork meat and products has been banned in the city following the spread of African swine fever among pigs in Lucknow. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar imposed the ban following confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Anand Nagar (ICAR-NIHSAD) Bhopal. The report came on Tuesday evening which confirmed the deaths of pigs due to African swine fever.
-
IMA creates spiritual sub-committee for Doctors
The Maharashtra arm of The Indian Medical Association, on Sunday, organised a first-of-its-kind spiritual conference for doctors and their families to help them cope with the strain of a medical profession, especially in consideration of the on-going pandemic. The IMA's state chapter has also formed a spiritual subcommittee, which is Dr VS Pingle's brainchild and is headed by Dr Meena Pruthi.
-
Book on U.P.’s economy launched in Lucknow
A book titled 'Dynamics of development backward economy' by former director of Giri Institute of Development Studies, Prof Ajit Kumar Singh, was launched at the Press Club on Wednesday. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on UP's economy - past and present. “The book examines the economic development in Uttar Pradesh since 1941 and the constraints on development faced by the state,” said professor Ajit Kumar Singh.
