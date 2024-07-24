 Railway staff dies in on-duty accident at CSMT Station | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Railway staff dies in on-duty accident at CSMT Station

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2024 07:56 AM IST

A young railway staff member working as a points man with Central Railway (CR) died on duty at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred while he was coupling the engine of the Konark Express with its coaches

Mumbai: A young railway staff member working as a points man with Central Railway (CR) died on duty at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred while he was coupling the engine of the Konark Express with its coaches.

HT Image
HT Image

Rail officials said the accident occurred around 3:10 pm on platform 16. Suraj Seth, the 23-year-old victim, was coupling the locomotive with the Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express when the locomotive allegedly backed up while he was still in the vicinity, resulting in him being crushed between the two.

Railway unions have raised concerns about the lack of supervision and manpower shortages in the safety category within Indian Railways. “It seemed that there was no one supervising when this incident occurred. There is a severe shortage of manpower, especially in safety categories, which needs urgent attention,” said a leader of the National Railway Mazdoor Union.

Authorities said that Seth had been employed on compensatory grounds following his father’s death, who was also a rail employee. “We have been demanding improvements in safety measures for our staff. He was a young man in his mid-twenties,” commented a union leader from the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh.

Incidentally, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, announced that out of the 2,62,000 crore allocated in the Budget 2024-25, over 1,08,000 crore will be allocated specifically for safety categories.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Railway staff dies in on-duty accident at CSMT Station
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On