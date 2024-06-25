 Railways, IRCTC begin food inspection on long distance trains and stations | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Railways, IRCTC begin food inspection on long distance trains and stations

ByShashank Rao
Jun 25, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Indian Railways and IRCTC have started inspecting the quality and quantity of eatables and drinks served to passengers on the long-distance trains and at the food stalls in railway stations

Mumbai: Indian Railways and IRCTC have started inspecting the quality and quantity of eatables and drinks served to passengers on the long-distance trains and at the food stalls in railway stations. The first such inspection this year, that began from June 14, comes after an order from the Railway Board to initiate checks and balances on the food sold on all long-distance trains.

HT Image
HT Image

Sources in the railways revealed that in the last two months, they received several complaints about the quality of food served as well as overcharging by the vendors. “So, we ordered a 15-day drive inside long-distance trains. We will extend it to the static units in railway stations from June 24,” said a senior railway official.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Western Railway has formed a 20-member team to inspect pantry cars and vendors inside its 60 plus trains. These include prominent trains like the Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, Shatabdi and Tejas.

Confirming it, a senior Western Railway official said that during the intensive drive, the team checks the quality and quantity of meals served to passengers, the availability of Railneer and other mandated services to be provided by the vendors deployed in pantry cars and train-side vending.

“Onboard catering services of 101 trains have been checked and based on the findings, punitive actions will be taken against the erring licensees. Further actions were taken to counsel serving staff on cleanliness and hygiene, maintenance of equipment, restriction on sale of unapproved packaged drinking water and other PAD items,” the official said.

He added that the pantry staff were also educated on safe working in the running train, especially on the risk of a fire and the measures to be taken in case of such an eventuality.

All in all, the railway inspectors are monitoring six broad areas of deficiencies in service inside trains and at railway stations and creating a data bank. This includes the mandatory display of menu cards inside trains and the availability of tea cups with the capacity for at least 150 ml.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Railways, IRCTC begin food inspection on long distance trains and stations
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On