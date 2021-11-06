Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CSMT’s restaurant on wheels a hit; 10 more to come up in Maharashtra
mumbai news

CSMT’s restaurant on wheels a hit; 10 more to come up in Maharashtra

After the city’s first ‘restaurant on wheels’ started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), received a good response, the railways are now planning to open 10 more such restaurants in Maharashtra
Nearly 10,000 citizens have visited the restaurant on wheels at CSMT from the day it was inaugurated on October 18. The railways are now planning to open 10 more such restaurants in the Maharashtra. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Nearly 10,000 citizens have visited the restaurant on wheels at CSMT from the day it was inaugurated on October 18. The railways are now planning to open 10 more such restaurants in the Maharashtra. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Copy Link
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

After the city’s first ‘restaurant on wheels’ started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), received a good response, the railways are now planning to open 10 more such restaurants in the state.

Mumbai may also get two more ‘restaurants on wheels’ in the coming days at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kalyan.

“The response from people to the restaurant has been overwhelming. Some people wait and also pre-book for larger groups. We will be introducing the restaurant on other railway stations soon,” said a senior CR official.

According to the Central Railway (CR), on average 500 people visit the restaurant daily, of which, 100 people wait forming queues outside the restaurant. This has led the CR to plan to open another eight ‘restaurants on wheels’ at Neral, Igatpuri, Lonavala, Nagpur, Miraj, Chinchwad, Baramati and Akurdi stations in Maharashtra, the officials said.

Nearly 10,000 visitors have visited the restaurant at CSMT from the day it was inaugurated on October 18. The 24x7-operational restaurant has been opened at the P’D Mello entrance of the terminus. It can accommodate 40 guests and has 10 tables.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out