CSMT’s restaurant on wheels a hit; 10 more to come up in Maharashtra

After the city’s first ‘restaurant on wheels’ started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), received a good response, the railways are now planning to open 10 more such restaurants in the state.

Mumbai may also get two more ‘restaurants on wheels’ in the coming days at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kalyan.

“The response from people to the restaurant has been overwhelming. Some people wait and also pre-book for larger groups. We will be introducing the restaurant on other railway stations soon,” said a senior CR official.

According to the Central Railway (CR), on average 500 people visit the restaurant daily, of which, 100 people wait forming queues outside the restaurant. This has led the CR to plan to open another eight ‘restaurants on wheels’ at Neral, Igatpuri, Lonavala, Nagpur, Miraj, Chinchwad, Baramati and Akurdi stations in Maharashtra, the officials said.

Nearly 10,000 visitors have visited the restaurant at CSMT from the day it was inaugurated on October 18. The 24x7-operational restaurant has been opened at the P’D Mello entrance of the terminus. It can accommodate 40 guests and has 10 tables.