Rainy and cloudy days to persist till Monday: IMD

Mumbai: After a brief period of sunny days, Mumbai returned to its gloomy, cloudy monsoon self on Saturday, with another two days of intermittent rainfall expected. The rains picked up late evening, as the yellow alert for the day had promised heavy rainfall, gusty winds, with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. Mumbai, India – 13, Sept 2025: Citizens enjoy an early morning with the city cloudy and smog amid hazy weather, at Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Sept 13, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Sunday and Monday too are slated for yellow alerts, with warnings of heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The remaining week has no alerts, and temperatures are expected to rise to 30°C.

The IMD’s inference noted a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Arabian Sea and a trough contributing to the conditions. It also hinted at the beginnings of monsoon withdrawal, with favourable conditions, from some parts of West Rajasthan from September 15.

The 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Saturday saw sparing rainfall: 7mm in Santacruz and 0mm at the Colaba observatory.