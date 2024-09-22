Raj targets Aaditya with Worli vision plan

MUMBAI: Taking Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray head on in his assembly constituency, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday unveiled a vision plan for Worli. This follows MNS’s earlier announcement of the name of Sandeep Deshpande as the party candidate for the constituency in the coming assembly elections. Mumbai, India – Sep 21, 2024: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray held public meeting to addressing Worli citizens as "Vision Worli " for Worli constituency future development plan at Jambori Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Sept 21, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The vision plan includes development of Worli Koliwada, good private schools and healthcare, and an arbitrator between slum dwellers and developers.

While speaking on the occasion, Raj Thackeray came down heavily on the development plans of successive governments. He cited the example of BDD chawl redevelopment where one car park was given to two families, and asked whether the families must park on alternate days.

“They should have consulted the residents first. The plan was foisted on the residents who are now left high and dry. There is development plan, but there is no town planning,’’ he said.

Saturday’s function in Worli was also seen as the launch of Sandeep Deshpande’s election campaign. True to his image, Raj played to the gallery with his signature anti-migrant stand setting the tone. He alleged that a lot of the state’s money was being spent on outsiders and also blamed the rapid population growth to the latter’s influx, taking the name of Thane, the chief minister’s constituency, as an example. “They first arrive in Thane district and then go to Mumbai or Pune.”

Without taking Aaditya’s name, he asked the people of Worli to be prudent when casting their vote and cautioned them against handing over their area to someone who they would later regret choosing as their representative. “Think who will come in your time of need, and who will not. We are 100% there for Worli.”

Not just Raj, the Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP, too, are leaving no stone unturned to corner Aaditya in his home turf. Both the parties are expected to support the MNS candidate.

Aaditya contested elections for the first time in 2019 from Worli and won. Over the years, he has emerged as a key leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and is now seeking re-election from the constituency.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the vote share of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had reduced in some areas of the constituency. Hence, some party members had suggested that the young leader should go to a Marathi-dominated constituency like Sewri but, party sources said, he brushed off the suggestion and is firm on contesting from Worli.