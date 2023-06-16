Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Raj Thackery cuts a cake with Aurangzeb’s face on it

Raj Thackery cuts a cake with Aurangzeb’s face on it

ByYogesh Naik
Jun 16, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Raj Thackeray on Wednesday celebrated his 55th birthday by cutting a cake with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s face printed on it alongside with a loudspeaker. Raj Saheb took a knife and pierced it in the neck

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday celebrated his 55th birthday by cutting a cake with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s face printed on it alongside with a loudspeaker. The five-kilo cake was custom made and brought to him by Jitu Patil, Secretary of Railway Kamgaar Sena of MNS.

Mumbai, June 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray along with his wife Sharmila Thackeray receive a cake as party workers and followers celebrate his 55th birthday, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)
Mumbai, June 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray along with his wife Sharmila Thackeray receive a cake as party workers and followers celebrate his 55th birthday, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)

“Our king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fought against Mughals and built his kingdom. Now, there are some people who are praising him and showing him as a hero. I wanted to show that such evil must be shown in poor light, “said Patil. “We must fight them irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Raj Saheb took a knife and pierced it in the neck. But after cutting the cake, no one in the crowd ate it claiming that Aurangzeb was a dirty man.’’

Recently, Maharashtra has been experiencing a surge in communal violence. Days after the Kholpaur violence erupted, five were held for posting offensive social media status which later escalated into communal violence.

This Aurangzeb cake cutting incident is one event which was organised to boost the party’s claim and show their pro Hindutva stand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
birthday raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena + 1 more
birthday raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out