MUMBAI: In another setback for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, is set to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources close to him said on Monday. Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge set to return to BJP, jolting NCP (SP)

Ghatge, who had joined the NCP (SP) ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in August 2024, is learnt to have decided to return to the BJP after a little over a year in the party. People close to him confirmed the development.

A political rival of Maharashtra medical education minister Hasan Mushrif, Ghatge had quit the BJP after the Kagal Assembly seat went to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP under the Mahayuti alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement. He subsequently joined the NCP (SP) and contested the 2024 elections from Kagal against Mushrif, but suffered defeat for the second consecutive time.

Ghatge lost to Mushrif by 11,581 votes, helping Mushrif secure a sixth term as an NCP MLA from the constituency.

Ghatge’s entry into the NCP (SP) had earlier been projected as a significant gain for the party in western Maharashtra, given his royal lineage and local influence. However, one of his aides said he was disappointed with the party’s performance in the 2024 elections and its showing in the ongoing local body polls.

“He is upset with the NCP (SP)’s performance in the Assembly elections and the local body elections, and intends to return to the BJP fold,” the aide said.

Fueling speculation, Ghatge recently removed the NCP (SP)’s election symbol from his social media handles. In the BJP, he was considered close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Reacting to the reports, NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the party had not received any official communication from Ghatge.

“We have no idea if Ghatge is leaving the party or not. If it is true, then he is taking a decision out of his own choice or because of political compulsion, that needs to be seen,” Tapase said.

Ghatge did not respond to calls or a text message.