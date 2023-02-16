Ramesh Bais to take charge as Maharashtra governor on February 18

Mumbai: Former union minister and the incumbent Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais is set to take charge as the new governor of Maharashtra on February 18. His oath-taking ceremony would be held on the same day after which he will assume charge. However, the incumbent governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will not be present at the ceremony. He is leaving for Uttarakhand on February 17.

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bais as the new governor of the state. The decision came after Koshyari resigned from the position, whose tenure was marred by controversies. He had been facing flak from the opposition parties for his “objectionable remarks” against the ideals of the state and allegedly acting in a partisan manner on various issues.

“Acting chief justice of the Bombay high court SV Gangapurwala will give Bais the oath as the new governor after which he will take charge of the new position,” said a senior official privy to the development.

Koshyari will not be present for the ceremony. “His followers and well-wishers are preparing for his grand welcome on February 17 and thus he will not be present here on February 18,” said a Raj Bhavan official.

On Tuesday, the state cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Koshyari for guiding them in taking decisions in Maharashtra’s interest.