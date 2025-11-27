MUMBAI: High octane drama ensued on Wednesday ahead of the Kankavali Municipal Council election, in Sindhudurg district, when Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane barged into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Vijay Kenavadekar’s house and summoned the local police to seize cash found on the premises. Rane Vs Rane: Nilesh alleges vote buyout against Nitesh’s partyman

Nilesh, who is facing his younger brother and BJP MLA Nitesh in the election, alleged that the amount – purportedly ₹15 lakh -- was stashed away to distribute to voters in the election to be held on December 2.

In a video of the incident released to the media, Nilesh is seen asking the police and the election machinery to seize the cash and register a case against Kenavadekar. In the video, Kenavadekar, a local BJP leader, is seen explaining to Nilesh that the bundles of notes in a plastic bag kept on a bed in his house was from his real estate business.

“The money was found in Kenavadekar’s house after state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan visited him on Tuesday during his Konkan tour. The Election Commission (EC) should take strict action in this case,” Nilesh said.

Refuting the allegation, Chavan said, “The charges levelled against us are baseless. It is being done after Nilesh Rane realized that he will be defeated in the election. He is levelling the allegations against a worker who helped him in the Assembly elections. He is not able to face the development work being done by BJP leader Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane in Sindhudurg. He is upset just because we did not join hands with his party for the local polls.”

Vaibhav Naik, Shiv Sena-UBT leader, however said, “Vijay Kenavadekar has worked as campaign head in Lok Sabha election for Narayan Rane, and then for Nilesh Rane, during the Assembly polls. He did distribute money to the voters in both these elections for Ranes. As much as ₹5000 to ₹10,000 was distributed per voter in both these elections. Nilesh Rane is pointing at Kenavadekar now as he is contesting against BJP. The EC did not take action against Kenavadekar then and will not act on this complaint now. It is time for the voters to think over it in the interest of democracy.”