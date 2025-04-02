Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raymond’s bags second realty project in city at Wadala

ByAteeq Shaikh
Apr 02, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Raymond Realty expands its portfolio with a ₹5,000 crore project in Wadala, marking its sixth joint development in the Mumbai area.

MUMBAI: Textile major Raymond’s realty venture, Raymond Realty, has expanded its portfolio by entering into an agreement to develop a project in Wadala. This latest project in Raymond’s portfolio is estimated to have a gross development value of approximately 5,000 crore, the company said in its statement on Tuesday.

Raymond’s bags second realty project in city at Wadala
Raymond’s bags second realty project in city at Wadala

Ramond is a relatively recent entrant into the realty sector, with its maiden project, a residential project spread over 14 acres and housing 3,000 apartments in its first phase, launched in April 2019.

“Raymond Limited is pleased to announce that its 100% owned step-down subsidiary, Ten X Realty East Limited, has signed a Joint Development Agreement of a prestigious residential project in the prime location of Wadala, Mumbai,” read the company’s statement.

This project mark’s company’s sixth joint development project, outside of its existing developments in Thane, underscoring its strategic expansion within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and how it is making this sector one of its core businesses. “This project will be the first residential project that the company will be developing in Wadala,” the spokesperson said, “With this addition, the gross development value of real estate projects of the company will be close to 40,000 crore.”

Besides residential and commercial projects in Thane, Raymond Realty in February had signed a joint development agreement to develop a residential project in Mahim West. The revenue potential for this project is estimated at 1,800 crore.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Raymond’s bags second realty project in city at Wadala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On