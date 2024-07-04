 Ready to apologise in the house: Danve | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Ready to apologise in the house: Danve

ByYogesh Naik
Jul 04, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Wednesday wrote to deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe, saying he was ready to tender an apology in the house

Mumbai: A day after leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, was suspended for five days for using abusive language, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Wednesday wrote to deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe, saying he was ready to tender an apology in the house.

HT Image
HT Image

In a letter written to Gorhe, Danve said he had always tried to maintain the decorum, rules and tradition of the house. He said that he was keen to participate in the proceedings and discuss issues related to farmers, working class, youth and women, and was prepared to tender an apology in the council. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had apologised on behalf of Danve on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab urged Gorhe to reconsider her decision to suspend Danve. He claimed that no leader of opposition had been suspended like Danve and the house could function in full force if the leader of opposition was absent. He claimed that opposition MLCs would not participate in the proceedings if Danve’s suspension was not revoked and led them to the well of the house. Gorhe then agreed for a meeting and requested them to return to their seats.

“Since Danve has expressed regret, a decision will be taken soon,” said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Ready to apologise in the house: Danve
