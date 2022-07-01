Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Ready to handle any situation’, says Maharashtra CM Shinde after meet on monsoon situation
mumbai news

‘Ready to handle any situation’, says Maharashtra CM Shinde after meet on monsoon situation

Senior officers of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) attended the meeting.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (right) with state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis &nbsp;(left) chair meeting of the state disaster management department, at Mantralaya in Mumbai on July 1, 2022.&nbsp;(ANI)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (right) with state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis  (left) chair meeting of the state disaster management department, at Mantralaya in Mumbai on July 1, 2022. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 10:19 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting of the disaster management department on Friday over the monsoon situation in the state.

Senior officers of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) attended the meeting.

Also Read| Monsoon to be normal, above normal in most parts of Maharashtra: IMD

Speaking to reporters, chief minister Shinde said that the disaster relief teams are on alert to ensure that there is no harm to the public due to massive rainfall, news agency ANI reported.

“The steps to be taken to avoid the loss of life and property were discussed in the meeting. I am sure people from all departments are ready to face any situation,” Shinde added.

During the meeting, the chief minister praised the army and the NDRF for the work done during the monsoon in Maharashtra last year and said that officials of all agencies should be on the field so that staff are alert, a report by PTI said.

He added there should not be any lack of communication among agencies.

War rooms must be set up at the district collector level and municipal offices to resolve grievances of people expeditiously, and the administration should be vigilant at landslide-prone sites, Shinde further directed.

Municipalities should ensure residents of dangerous buildings are shifted to temporary tenements and are well looked after, he added.

Also Read| Mumbai sees waterlogging after heavy showers, more rain in forecast | Watch

Shinde pointed out that he and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be available 24 hours "so that the administration reaches the last person in society."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), central Maharashtra will receive normal to above-normal rainfall in July but Vidarbha is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the month.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The IMD has issued an ‘orange' alert for isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts. A ‘yellow’ alert has also been issued for today and tomorrow for a few places in Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eknath shinde devendra fadnavis imd maharashtra + 2 more
eknath shinde devendra fadnavis imd maharashtra + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out