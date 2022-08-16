Rebel MLA asks supporters to attack Shiv Sainiks, video goes viral
Mumbai Rebel Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Surve has received a lot of flak after a video clip of him asking his supporters to take on Shiv Sainiks and attack them physically went viral on social media.
Surve, a two-term legislator from Magathane in the western suburbs, is among those who shifted loyalties to the camp led by Eknath Shinde.
“We must not rest till we show them their place. Do not take anyone’s dadagiri (bullying) lying down. If someone challenges you, challenge them back, cut them to pieces. Prakash Surve is sitting here (for you). Cut them to pieces. If you cannot sever their hand, break their legs. I will get you a bail the next day. Do not worry. We will not attack anyone, but if someone does so, we will disembowel them,” Surve can be heard saying in the video, in an apparent reference to Shiv Sainiks. The speech was reportedly made at Magathane on August 14.
The Shiv Sena has approached the Mumbai police seeking action against Surve. Former Sena corporator Udesh Patekar, who has approached the Dahisar police station, said that this statement had led to people losing their faith in the law-and-order situation.
Surve could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts.
Ajit Pawar, leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly and former deputy chief minister, attacked Surve’s statements. He also pointed to how Santosh Bangar, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli district, had assaulted a manager of a mid-day meal scheme for labourers for alleged lapses. “Some MLAs are using language that is intended to provoke…has power gone to your head?” Pawar asked.
-
18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
At least 18 foetuses were found in a municipal garbage dumping yard in West Bengal's Howrah district, 40km west of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday. Police said that rag-pickers scavenging through the municipal waste at a dumping yard in Uluberia spotted the foetuses. Civic and health officials from the district also rushed to the spot. “The foetuses have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer.
-
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
-
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
-
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
-
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
