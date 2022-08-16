Rebel MLA asks supporters to attack Shiv Sainiks, video goes viral

Mumbai Rebel Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Surve has received a lot of flak after a video clip of him asking his supporters to take on Shiv Sainiks and attack them physically went viral on social media.

Surve, a two-term legislator from Magathane in the western suburbs, is among those who shifted loyalties to the camp led by Eknath Shinde.

“We must not rest till we show them their place. Do not take anyone’s dadagiri (bullying) lying down. If someone challenges you, challenge them back, cut them to pieces. Prakash Surve is sitting here (for you). Cut them to pieces. If you cannot sever their hand, break their legs. I will get you a bail the next day. Do not worry. We will not attack anyone, but if someone does so, we will disembowel them,” Surve can be heard saying in the video, in an apparent reference to Shiv Sainiks. The speech was reportedly made at Magathane on August 14.

The Shiv Sena has approached the Mumbai police seeking action against Surve. Former Sena corporator Udesh Patekar, who has approached the Dahisar police station, said that this statement had led to people losing their faith in the law-and-order situation.

Surve could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts.

Ajit Pawar, leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly and former deputy chief minister, attacked Surve’s statements. He also pointed to how Santosh Bangar, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli district, had assaulted a manager of a mid-day meal scheme for labourers for alleged lapses. “Some MLAs are using language that is intended to provoke…has power gone to your head?” Pawar asked.