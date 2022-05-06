Recovery agents drive man to suicide for loan he never availed
Mumbai: Recovery agents of an instant loan app allegedly drove a 38-year-old Mumbai resident to suicide by sending his morphed nude photos to his colleagues, relatives, and friends for the recovery of a loan, which he and his family insisted he never availed.
Police said the 38-year-old, who worked at an imitation jewellery manufacturing unit, contacted his brother on April 24 saying he was being harassed for no reason. The recovery agents allegedly called, abused, and threatened him to pay back the loan even as he repeatedly told them he had not taken any loan.
The harassment did not stop even after he filed a police complaint. His women colleagues were among those who received his morphed photos before he died by suicide in Mumbai’s Kurar on Wednesday.
“We have registered a case of abetment to suicide against six people who called... and harassed him using six different mobile numbers,” said a police officer from the Kurar police station, requesting anonymity. Police were tracing the mobile numbers.
The suicide was reported a day after police registered a case after Mohammed Shaikh, 23, a resident of Mumbai’s Bandra (West), complained that loan recovery agents sent his morphed nude photos on WhatsApp to his wife and their relatives. Shaikh told the police that Shaheen Mansoori, Anish Shaikh, Shehzad Shaikh, Tariq Qureshi, Sheru Shaikh, and Afzal Khan attached a note with the morphed pictures saying he had taken a loan but failed to repay it.
Shaikh was in urgent need of money on April 23 and availed of quick loans ( ₹3,500 and ₹2,500) from two apps. Recovery agents started calling and harassing him six days later.
-
Karnataka govt says yes to Anubhava Mantapa at ₹532 cr in Basavakalyan
The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the project for construction of Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of Rs. 532 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Basavakalyan Development Board chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
3 arrested after clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area
Three persons have been arrested and 36 bound down by law (they have to appear before police whenever summoned) following a clash and stone pelting between two communities in north-east Delhi's Welcome area on Wednesday night. A senior police officer aware of the development identified the arrested accused as Aman, Shivam and Faizan, and said two others, Sonu and Fazil, are on the run.
-
Delhi: Minor cousin apprehended for drowning infant in tank
Two days after the body of an eight-month-old boy was found in a water tank on the roof of a three-storey building in east Delhi's Dallupura, police on Thursday said they have apprehended the victim's 13-year-old cousin.
-
Can’t force parents to buy expensive books, uniforms, orders Delhi govt
The Delhi government has issued orders to private schools asking them not to force parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from the school or from specific vendors, and warned of stringent action if the practice continued.
-
Heatwave may make Delhi sweat again next week: Met
Wednesday's spell of rain and hailstorm in parts of the Capital brought much-needed relief to residents on Thursday, with the mercury dropping to below-average levels across Delhi. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius – two degrees below normal for this time of year — and a minimum temperature of 22.2C — six degrees below normal for this time of year — on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics