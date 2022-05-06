Recovery agents drive man to suicide for loan he never availed

Mumbai: Recovery agents of an instant loan app allegedly drove a 38-year-old Mumbai resident to suicide by sending his morphed nude photos to his colleagues, relatives, and friends for the recovery of a loan, which he and his family insisted he never availed.

Police said the 38-year-old, who worked at an imitation jewellery manufacturing unit, contacted his brother on April 24 saying he was being harassed for no reason. The recovery agents allegedly called, abused, and threatened him to pay back the loan even as he repeatedly told them he had not taken any loan.

The harassment did not stop even after he filed a police complaint. His women colleagues were among those who received his morphed photos before he died by suicide in Mumbai’s Kurar on Wednesday.

“We have registered a case of abetment to suicide against six people who called... and harassed him using six different mobile numbers,” said a police officer from the Kurar police station, requesting anonymity. Police were tracing the mobile numbers.

The suicide was reported a day after police registered a case after Mohammed Shaikh, 23, a resident of Mumbai’s Bandra (West), complained that loan recovery agents sent his morphed nude photos on WhatsApp to his wife and their relatives. Shaikh told the police that Shaheen Mansoori, Anish Shaikh, Shehzad Shaikh, Tariq Qureshi, Sheru Shaikh, and Afzal Khan attached a note with the morphed pictures saying he had taken a loan but failed to repay it.

Shaikh was in urgent need of money on April 23 and availed of quick loans ( ₹3,500 and ₹2,500) from two apps. Recovery agents started calling and harassing him six days later.