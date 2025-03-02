MUMBAI: After being denied permission to construct a high-rise at Worli for its headquarters, the transport department is now constructing a four-storeyed building with a two-level basement. The groundbreaking ceremony will be done by CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday. The transport department completed 85 years on Saturday. Refused permission for high-rise at Worli, transport dept to go in for four-storeyed building

The transport commissionerate used to operate from Bandra, but since some officers wanted it to be close to Mantralaya, space was rented in the Fountain exchange of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited. The department had an office at Wadala, which handled the licence section of the Mumbai Central RTO, and chose the Worli spot for its headquarters, as it is centrally located and connected to Mantralaya by the coastal road. However, its plans hit a roadblock after objections were raised by the defence ministry on account of the proposed high-rise being in the vicinity of naval base INS Trata.

The transport department had plans for a 16-storey tower, which was to cost ₹179 crore, and of which ₹50 crore was allocated in 2022-23. Speaking to Hindustan Times, transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said, “Since there are restrictions from the Navy, we are going ahead with the plan of a four-storey building with a two-level basement. We are planning a bhoomi pujan on March 1 and are inviting the CM.” The 12,800-square-metre building has parking for 150 vehicles and will be completed in two and a half years.

At present, the transport department headquarters works from the rented premises of the MTNL Fountain telephone exchange. A senior officer said the space was insufficient. “After shifting, we will have enough parking,” he said. “At present, we have to park all our cars on the road and face criticism on social media that cars of enforcement agencies like the transport department are parked on footpaths.”

Naval sources said there was a height restriction for construction around INS Trata, the missile battery base of the Navy. The role of INS Trata is to defend Indian naval establishments against enemy ship attacks. The Mobile Missile Coastal Battery (MMCB) Squadron is unique in the Indian Navy in the sense that it is an operational missile squadron that provides missile coverage and coastal defence.