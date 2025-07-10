Relentless rains cripple Nagpur, 100 plus areas flooded, rescue ops underway

NAGPUR: Three days of continuous, intense rainfall have plunged Nagpur into crisis, flooding over 100 localities and sparking frantic rescue operations across the city. At least 50 people have been rescued so far, and one person is feared dead after being swept away in the deluge. Nagpur: Rescue personnel move people to a safer place following flood-like situation after heavy rainfall, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, prompting the administration to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday, officials said. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_09_2025_000210A) (PTI)

Anil Hanumant Panpatte, 35, a resident of Borgaon village in Kalmeshwar tehsil — about 40 km from the city — was washed away in a swollen drain around 7:30 AM on Wednesday. Efforts are currently underway to trace him, officials said.

Neighbourhoods along the swelling Nag, Pili, and Pora rivers have borne the brunt, with floodwaters breaching weakened retaining walls and swallowing entire stretches of homes and shops. Key roads, including those near the railway station and Santra Market, are under several feet of water. Underpasses have been shut, traffic has been diverted, and flyovers have become the only safe passages through a city turned into a network of canals.

Emergency lines have been flooded with distress calls, especially from peripheral zones like Narsala, Dhangauri Nagar, Nav Kanya Nagar, and Punapur. “We’ve deployed all available fire stations and emergency teams,” said Chief Fire Officer Tushar Barahate, adding that over 140 SOS calls had been received by Wednesday afternoon alone.

In a tragic incident in Baba Deep Singh Nagar, a Buddh Vihar collapsed after fierce currents from the unprotected Pili river eroded its foundation. At Mhada Chowk, a buffalo was electrocuted by a submerged transformer, raising alarm over widespread electrical hazards. Floodwaters also breached residential areas in Trimurti Nagar, Manewada, and parts of Wardha Road.

Entire colonies — including Samta Nagar, Bhakti Sagar Nagar, and Tarkeshwar Nagar — remain inaccessible. “We’re surrounded by water, the drains have burst, and no help has come,” said Sadashiv Thakre, a resident of Nalanda Nagar.

While the Ambazari Dam was safely discharged in time, much of the city’s stormwater infrastructure failed spectacularly, reigniting long-standing concerns over Nagpur’s poor drainage design, unregulated construction, and neglected civic systems. Several state highways have been shut, according to the District Information Office.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for Nagpur and Wardha, with an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) for Amravati and Yavatmal. Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia are on yellow alert (moderate to heavy rainfall). Schools and colleges in Nagpur will remain closed on July 9, confirmed district collector Vipin Itankar.

The Regional Weather Office reported a staggering 172.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 PM Tuesday and 5:30 AM Wednesday. More heavy rain, lightning, and localised storms are forecast for the coming days, keeping the city on edge.