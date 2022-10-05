Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Reliance Foundation Hospital gets threat call, Ambanis named; probe underway

mumbai news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 03:03 PM IST

An FIR is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by the Mumbai Police

Representational image. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A call was received on a landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57pm pm Wednesday from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the hospital. Threats were also issued in name of some members of the Ambani family.

An FIR is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by the Mumbai Police, said the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2).

Will be updated with furher details.

mumbai police
