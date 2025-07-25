Mumbai: Resident doctors from two government medical colleges are threatening to go on strike following the suicide of a 28-year old resident doctor from one of Mumbai’s medical colleges. The protesting residents demand that the head of department (HOD), who had allegedly been harassing the survivor, be removed from their position. Resident doctors threaten strike if HOD is not replaced by July 30

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) from two government hospitals recently met with state minister of medical education and the secretary of the medical education and drugs department, Hasan Mushrif. In the meeting they asked for the immediate removal of the HOD who allegedly harassed their colleague and drove her to suicide. Mushrif assured them that appropriate action would be taken soon.

However, the HOD has only been placed on temporary leave while the Directorate of Medical Education and Research’s (DMER) report is still awaited.

The resident doctors have given the state a deadline of 5pm on July 30, after which they will escalate their silent black-ribbon protest into a strike and suspend their services. They have threatened that any disruption going forward would be the responsibility of the administration and government.