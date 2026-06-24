MUMBAI: Residents of 75 buildings and environmental organisations are pushing back against the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s (MMB) proposed coastal advertising policy, warning that it could lead to large-scale commercialisation of Mumbai’s coastline, including the iconic Carter Road promenade in Bandra west. They have demanded that the policy be scrapped. Residents oppose coastal ad policy, say Carter Road promenade is under ‘threat’

The opposition stems from two notifications issued by the MMB, which permit large hoardings as well as vendors along the state’s coastal stretch. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (Regulation of Display of Advertisements) Regulations, 2026, was notified on April 10, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (Leasing of Stalls and Leasing of Land for Setting up of Stalls) Regulations, 2026, was issued on April 9.

Citizens’ groups, led by the IMPACT (Citizens Movement for Environment and Civic Action), have urged the Maharashtra government to withdraw the policy, arguing that it threatens the environmental integrity, visual character and public accessibility of coastal spaces across the state.

In February, residents’ opposition to a plan to install 35 LED hoardings along the 1.2-km Carter Road stretch led to a blame-game between the MMB and the BMC over permission given to a local contractor to erect these commercial displays. Former corporator Asif Zakaria led the residents’ campaign while ports minister Nitesh Rane intervened. Eventually, the metal frames being installed for the hoarding were removed.

But the MMB’s two notifications issued in April have presented residents with an even bigger challenge. Residents claim the regulations were drafted and notified without meaningful public consultation.

“The notification states that the advertising policy regulation will apply to the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the MMB, viz, all notified ports, jetties, waterways, coastal zones, land and stalls along Maharashtra’s 877-km-long coastline. The permissions given to advertising agencies will destroy this vast and stunningly beautiful coastline, under the pretext of regulation. Mangroves, which are life-sustaining marine ecosystems, will be destroyed by light pollution from harsh LED lighting,” states their letter to Pradeep P, CEO of the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

The letter says the visual assault of giant hoardings is extremely harmful, for both motorists as well as those living along the coast. Adding that the detrimental effect of light pollution due electronic displays is well documented, their letter adds, “The world over, there is increasing awareness about the need to preserve nocturnal darkness for physical and mental health. Mumbai has no natural night sky left. Our future generations will only grow up with artificial neon lights that will have permanently destroyed their circadian rhythms.”

They argue that the combined effect of the two notifications could open the door to unrestricted commercial exploitation of publicly accessible coastal areas.

An official with the MMB confirmed that the proposal forms part of the board’s advertising guidelines issued in April.

“If the BMC can maintain the Worli Seaface and Marine Drive promenade, why not the same for Carter Road,” asks a member of IMPACT. Dinesh Pallewad, assistant municipal commissioner of H-West ward, clarified that the issue is linked to the ownership and jurisdiction of the Carter Road promenade. “We have not said we do not want to maintain the promenade. However, the land belongs to the MMB, and if they wish to bring it under their jurisdiction, we cannot object. The MMB has published a maintenance proposal, under which it intends to maintain the promenade through revenue generated from advertising. Until now, the BMC has been maintaining the promenade,” said Pallewad.