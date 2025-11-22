Retired loco pilot fatally attacked near Ghatkopar station

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old retired loco pilot from Vikhroli was killed in a brutal attack just steps away from Ghatkopar Railway Station on Thursday night. One suspect has been detained, and it also appears as a planned attack, the police said. The attack occurred outside CGS Colony, 100 metres away from Ghatkopar Railway Station. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victim, Surendra Pachadkar, a former Central Railway employee and resident of Vikhroli’s Parksite area, was on his routine evening walk and was attacked by an unidentified person around 9:30 pm near CGS Colony, 100 metres away from Ghatkopar Railway Station. He was struck repeatedly on the head with an iron rod, severely injuring his head.

“A resident of the colony, Neelabai Shinde, witnessed the assault and shouted at the attacker, who then fled. Some passersby rushed him to Zynova Shalby Hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer, adding that a post-mortem at Rajawadi Hospital confirmed death due to severe head trauma.

Pachadkar lived with his wife, Shubhangi, and their son, Akshay, in Vikhroli. Akshay reached the spot after receiving a call from his father’s phone, informing him about the assault, the officer said.

“Pachadkar was a diabetes patient and also had kidney ailments. He used to go for a walk every evening from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar, and back,” he added. The police suspect that the attacker may have been familiar with his daily route and timing, and planned the attack.

The police registered a case against the unidentified attacker under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on the statement of constable Krushnakant Mane. Following this, they have detained a suspect and are investigating the possibility of any family disputes, contract killing or personal enmity behind the attack.