Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Retired MSRTC officer gets pre-arrest bail in sexual harassment case

ByRevu Suresh
Oct 18, 2024 06:56 AM IST

A Mumbai court granted anticipatory bail to ex-MSRTC officer Veerendra Kadam, accused of sexually harassing a KPMG consultant during a meeting.

MUMBAI: The sessions court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Veerendra Kadam, a retired Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officer booked by the Nagpada police for sexually harassing a consultant deputed at the corporation office.

Retired MSRTC officer gets pre-arrest bail in sexual harassment case
Retired MSRTC officer gets pre-arrest bail in sexual harassment case

The complaint, filed by the KPMG consultant, referred to an incident on May 29 this year, when she and one of her colleagues were called to Kadam’s cabin for a routine team meeting. The MSRTC hired the complainant for various projects and alleged that Kadam offered her promotions and other benefits in return for sexual favours.

According to the complainant, after the meeting, the officer asked everyone except the complainant to leave the cabin. He allegedly told her that her professional advancement within the organisation is based on her “willingness to be more accommodating to his advances”.

He allegedly suggested starting a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with him, Kadam offered to book a hotel, adding that he was deprived of physical relationships. He allegedly offered to release a major work order for KPMG and recommend her for an out-of-turn promotion in place of sexual favours. The complainant mentioned that Kadam continued with his lewd remarks despite her visible discomfort and attempts to steer the conversation back to professional matters.

The additional sessions judge Shayana V Patil granted Kadam pre-arrest bail on furnishing a personal bond of 50,000 and one or two solvent sureties in the same amount.

“We had cited call records where the officer called the complainant, asking her to compromise for favours. She is a single woman who came here for a job. Even after the FIR was filed, the officer threatened her to withdraw the same via some source” said Additional Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma.

In the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kadam, he alleged that the complaint was false, and it was filed after the consultant was informed of her termination from MSRTC. The plea observed that the timing of the complaint showed that it was done as an act of revenge after she was removed from several projects due to her “failure to meet the required qualifications.”

The complainant was hoping for continued employment with MSRTC. When it became evident on 29th May 2024 that she would no longer be retained, she filed this false, scandalous and baseless complaint to “tarnish his reputation”, observed the plea.

Kadam was booked under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC, based on the complaint filed by the complainant. The complainant alleged that the Internal Complaints Committee formed was changed to suit the accused, after which she approached the state authorities again.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On