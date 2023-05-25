Retired professor builds garden for butterflies in her society

Thane: Soon after she retired as a zoology professor, Poonam Kurve, 60, had plans to build a butterfly garden in her housing complex. In just five months, she was able to execute her plans and build a garden, replete with painted stones, a variety of plants and artificial butterflies, designed to attract the colourful winged insects. Sixty-year-old retired zoology professor Poonam Kurve Kurve, who taught at B N Bandodkar College of Science, Thane, said that three types of butterflies have visited the garden, more varieties are expected to arrive between the months of June and October. (PRAFUL GANGURDE / HT PHOTO)

Kurve, who taught at B N Bandodkar College of Science, Thane, said that though three types of butterflies have visited the garden, more varieties are expected to arrive between the months of June and October.

Given her expertise in the subject, Kurve hopes that the children in her society — Kores Tower located at Vartak Nagar in Thane — will enjoy the garden and learn about butterflies as well.

“I retired in December 2022 and decided to do something with what I have learnt and taught as a teacher. I came up with the idea to have a butterfly garden in my own society and this idea was supported by other residents too. This way, I started building the garden that will help others learn about the life cycle of a butterfly,” said Kurve.

She plans to organise presentations in the garden for the children explaining the importance of butterflies and their life cycle.

“The life cycle of a butterfly is very interesting and not everyone knows about it. I want the children to learn about it so that they can also build more such spaces for the butterflies to breed. The next generation should also be aware of whatever I have learnt. It is a kind of conservation and education project,” added Kurve.

“Three types of butterflies have already visited the garden and I have been monitoring them. During the period between July and October, there will be more butterflies. Right now, I am trying to make the garden look attractive for the children so that they also have interest to come and see it,” she said.

The garden has a variety of plants such as host plants and nectar plants, which include curry leaves, nerium, custard apple, lemon, verbena, pentas, vinca, hibiscus etc.

