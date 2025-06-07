Reunion of Thackerays: What people of Maharashtra want will happen, says Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday added fuel to the growing speculation of a potential reunion with his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray ahead of local body polls in the state, saying that whatever the people of Maharashtra want will happen. Leaders from Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), meanwhile, said that their party chief was waiting for a concrete proposal from the Shiv Sena (UBT) for an alliance before taking any further steps. Mumbai, India - November 17, 2014: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray along with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at the Bal Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji, Park, Dadar, Mumbai, India on Monday, November 17, 2014 on Bal Thackeray's 2nd death anniversary. (Photo by Kalpak Pathak / hIndustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Responding to a question on the possibility of a reunion during a press conference, Uddhav Thackeray gave a cryptic reply. “Maharashtra’s wish will be fulfilled,” he said. “What the people of Maharashtra want will definitely happen. There is no confusion about it among our party workers and their party workers.”

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the reunion process had started. “Who knows, both Raj and Uddhav might have spoken with each other. Such talks don’t happen by informing others. But let me tell you that the process is on and it would be fruitful,” he said.

MNS leaders, however, said that Raj Thackeray will not react to any reunion talk unless the Shiv Sena (UBT) sends a formal alliance proposal. “We know what the wish of Maharashtra is, but what’s more important is what’s on the mind of Uddhav Thackeray?” said MNS Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande. “We can come a hundred steps ahead, but they should initiate the first step.”

Deshpande also pointed to previous attempts at an alliance between the MNS and the undivided Shiv Sena ahead of the 2014 assembly elections and 2017 Mumbai civic polls, which he described as “a bad experience”.

However, Raj Thackeray has held a closed-door meeting with senior party leaders to seek their opinion on the matter, according to a party insider. Several MNS leaders favoured an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT), but Thackeray told his colleagues not to speak on the topic without his permission, the leader added.

Asked for his reaction on MNS’s demand for a concrete proposal, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Instead of giving any indications, we will give you the news directly.”

Speculation of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of local body polls across the state, likely to be held after the monsoon, began in April when Raj Thackeray indicated that he was open to reuniting with his cousin nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways. In a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, he suggested that past differences with Uddhav were “trivial” and expressed openness to reuniting for the Marathi people. Uddhav reciprocated immediately, stating he too was ready to keep aside minor differences and join hands with Raj “to protect Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi”.

Since then, there has been no significant development, although senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have spoken in favour of the reunion. The speculation picked up pace last week after local leaders from both parties came together in Dombivli to protest against an incomplete flyover.

Significantly, on the ground, there is enthusiasm among the party cadre on both sides. On Thursday, MNS leaders in Nashik invited local Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders for a get-together while inaugurating a new office. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders even gifted a picture of the two Thackeray brothers to the MNS office.

Reacting to the speculation, the Maharashtra Congress said it would welcome the alliance between its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS if it is in the interest of the state. “There has been a talk from both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS that they will join hands to protect Maharashtra’s interests and keep the communal BJP away. If the two parties are coming together for this, we will welcome the move,” state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said it was for Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray to decide whether their parties should forge an alliance, and that he had nothing to do with it. When asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief’s remarks, Fadnavis told reporters in Gadchiroli: “It is for Raj Thackeray to react to Uddhav Thackeray’s comments that what people want will happen. How am I connected to it? They will decide whether to have an alliance or not.”