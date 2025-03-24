Road rage leads to stabbing of rickshaw driver, 2 held

THANE: A minor dispute over giving way on the road escalated into brutal acts of stabbing in Ulhasnagar’s Ashelegaon area, leaving a rickshaw driver grievously injured. Three young men on a motorcycle attacked the rickshaw driver in broad daylight on Saturday evening, repeatedly stabbing him with knives. The incident, captured on CCTV, has left local residents in shock. Two suspects have been apprehended. A minor dispute over giving way on the road escalated into brutal acts of stabbing in Ulhasnagar’s Ashelegaon area, leaving a rickshaw driver grievously injured. (Shutterstock)

Rickshaw driver Rupesh Kadu was ferrying passengers as usual when a motorcycle carrying three men suddenly blocked his path. A minor argument over giving way quickly spiralled out of control, leading to a heated scuffle. Within minutes, two of the bikers pulled out knives and viciously attacked Kadu, stabbing him multiple times.

CCTV footage captured the rickshaw driver desperately running in a frantic attempt to save himself from the attackers. The assailants, undeterred, relentlessly chased him down. Amid the chaos, alert fellow rickshaw drivers displayed courage, managing to overpower and capture two of the attackers before handing them over to the police. However, the third accused managed to escape, taking advantage of the commotion.

The injured rickshaw driver was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The Vitthalwadi police have registered a case. “This was an act of extreme violence over a trivial issue. Two suspects are in custody, and we are making every effort to apprehend the third. Such incidents will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken to ensure public safety,” said an inspector of Vitthalwadi Police Station.

Local resident Ramesh Lalwani said, “Violence is something we often hear about, but witnessing it firsthand was shocking. The way they attacked him without hesitation was terrifying. If such incidents continue, no one will feel safe on the streets.”