Rly Board amends work norms for Gati Shakti Units; safety staff to be kept out

Mumbai: Concerned by the rising number of accidents, the Railway Board has issued a circular mandating that the divisional staff/officers associated with the maintenance of infrastructure and operation of trains shall no longer be engaged in the execution of works being carried out by the Gati Shakti Units (GSU). HT Image

At present 68 of the 70 divisions of Indian Railways have a Gati Shakti Unit embedded.

The mandate for GSUs comprises creation of fresh assets, construction of bridges and buildings, revamping stations under Amrit Bharat scheme, building new foot and road over bridges, developing cargo terminals, economic rail corridors, inter-ministry coordination, among other works. While railway divisions are responsible for upkeep and maintenance of railway assets and safe operations of trains, senior railway officials often end up working on and devoting time to Gati Shakti projects. On August 22, the Railway Board issued an internal circular titled ‘Reorganization of Gati Shakti Units at Divisions’ and created a new post called CAO/C/Road Safety Projects. Essentially, only the construction branch of the railways will now be responsible for Gati Shakti projects, leaving other senior officials to focus on their core areas.

Sources in senior positions said the decision to reorganise GSUs is one of the measures following a spate of rail accidents and derailments in the last few months. Possible reasons for these accidents that include lack of maintenance of rail assets including tracks, trains and its components, signals, among others, are being internally investigated. Sources said there is a separate investigation on about rail accidents where sabotage is suspected.

A section of railway officers said reorganising Gati Shakti Units (GSUs) is a welcome step since the staff in 68 of 70 railway divisions was burdened with multitasking of developing new assets under Gati Shakti and maintaining existing infrastructure. “The idea of Gati Shakti Unit is excellent with correct intention. But there’s no doubt that officers face challenges in building new rail infrastructure while maintaining existing ones,” said a railway official on condition of anonymity.

Senior railway officials told HT that the Railway Board reviewed the working of GSUs following which the new measures were recommended.

The circular also states that ‘GSUs will report to CAO/C/Road Safety Projects (RSP) or to CAO/C till such time CAO/C/RSP is posted over Zonal Railway’. Sources said assigning projects under Gati Shakti will eliminate the involvement of rail officers and staff who work in divisions pertaining to safety and train operations.

The August order further states, “GSUs will normally plan and execute works costing above ₹10 crore whereas Divisions may continue to execute minor works costing less than ₹10 crore including minor station redevelopment works, traffic facilities works, bridge works etc.”

Another section of railway officers however said the slack in maintenance is only “in theory” as thorough maintenance schedule is duly followed. “There is not much clarity on what the rail ministry wants. Help from the engineers, staff and officers working in the Division is required for the construction of mega projects that include developing large stations, new rail corridors and cargo terminals. After all they know the topography and the pulse of the areas,” said another senior official.

A former Railway Board member said, “The rail accidents and derailments have a deeper cause which cannot be attributed to attention getting diverted to Gati Shatki works alone.”