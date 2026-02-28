Mumbai: Residents of Thakur Village in Kandivali East alleged that construction activity within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) premises continued till close to midnight on Thursday in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act which bars construction in national park premises beyond sunset. Road bldg work on in SGNP beyond sunset: Kandivali residents

When construction work started about a month ago, but was limited to daylight hours, residents raised the matter with forest department officials who said a road was being constructed for buses ferrying Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) employees to their quarters inside the park, residents told Hindustan Times.

“On February 24, we filed an RTI application seeking details of the road project and permissions. We were awaiting a response when on Thursday night, we heard loud noises late at night and realised construction was ongoing late at night in violation of laws,” said Asmita Parab, a resident.

Videos recorded by residents around 11.30pm on Thursday, which Hindustan Times accessed, showed heavy machinery operating along the Walker’s Path stretch near the SGNP’s Kandivali East entrance. Construction was ongoing in close proximity to wildlife, disturbing the park’s fragile ecosystem, residents alleged. One eyewitness claimed at least three bulldozers were at work on Thursday night, within 100 metres of a deer family.

Amrita Bhattacharjee, an adivasi rights activist, said she wrote to the Chief Conservator of Forests and the State Forest Secretary on Friday, alleging the late-night construction activity was in violation of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and subsequent amendments.

“I have sought action against the contractor and concerned forest officials,” Bhattacharjee said.

Forest department officials told Hindustan Times that the road was meant for access to the MSEB colony inside the national park.

“Instructions have been issued to stop construction activity after 6 pm. No work will be carried out beyond the stipulated time,” an official said, requesting anonymity.