Mumbai, NCP leader Rohit Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma here and discussed a range of issues, including the effective implementation of the state's anti-black magic law. Rohit Pawar meets Maharashtra governor, seeks strict implementation of anti-black magic law

Pawar also requested the governor to push for a law empowering the government to act against individuals who make defamatory remarks targeting icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule.

Pawar said slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar had played a key role in pushing for a law against black magic and superstitious practices.

"The Act has come into force, but its implementation is not proper. I have urged the Governor to speak with the state government to ensure its effective enforcement," he told reporters.

The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act makes practising, promoting, or advertising black magic and superstitious acts a criminal offence. Punishments range from six months to seven years imprisonment, along with fines.

Pawar alleged that instances of making defamatory remarks targeting icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule are on the rise.

"Recently, self-proclaimed godman Dhirendra Shastri made defamatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Likewise, several individuals made derogatory statements. I have urged the Governor to push for a law empowering the government to act against such remarks," Pawar said.

The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA also raised concerns about alleged excess fees being charged from students at ILS Law College in Pune.

He also demanded the establishment of a chair in the name of late Janardhan Waghmare, the first Vice-Chancellor of the then Nanded University, and supported the family's demand to install his statue on the varsity premises.

Pawar added that the Governor responded positively to the demands and assured him that he would look into them.

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