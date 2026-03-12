Rohit Shetty house firing case: Court denies interim bail to accused for his wedding

MUMBAI: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai rejected the interim bail application of Ritik Vinod Singh Yadav, one of the 12 accused arrested in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house in Juhu on February 1. Yadav had sought an interim bail for his own wedding scheduled for Wednesday. iMumbai, India - February 01, 2026: Four rounds were fired outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on late Saturday night, triggering a major security and forensic response in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 01, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Additional sessions and special judge Satyanarayan R Navander dismissed Yadav’s application on Tuesday, owing to the gravity of the allegations and because the investigation was at a stage that did not justify granting interim relief. “At the outset, it must be noted that the material collected during the course of investigation prima facie indicates the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the crime,” the judge said.

The order noted that the allegation of the accused conducting a recce of the place of the incident before the firing was significant, which “constitutes an important aspect in the execution of offences committed by members of an organised crime syndicate”.

The court held that the “marriage ceremony can always be postponed for some reasonable period, at least until the charge sheet is filed”.

The court also accepted the prosecution’s argument that releasing the accused could jeopardise the probe. “If the applicant is released on interim bail at this stage, there is a reasonable apprehension that the ongoing investigation may be hampered,” the order said, adding that there was a possibility that the accused might approach witnesses or prospective accused persons and attempt to influence them or destroy evidence.

The case arises from the February 1 incident in which unidentified assailants opened fire outside the Juhu residence of Shetty shortly after midnight. Multiple rounds were fired at the building, though no one was injured.

A case was registered at the Juhu police station following which cops launched an investigation with assistance from Mumbai police’s Crime Branch. The firing triggered a major probe into the conspiracy behind the attack, with several suspects subsequently arrested.

Investigators later invoked the stringent provisions of the MCOCA in the case, alleging links to organised criminal networks and a broader conspiracy behind the attack.

Yadav was arrested on allegations that he, along with a co-accused, conducted reconnaissance of the location before the firing incident. He has been in custody since February 16.