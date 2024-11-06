Mumbai: The Kabra family, promoters of $1.25 billion electrical conglomerate, RR Global, have purchased two uber luxury apartments for ₹198.17 crore during the Diwali week at Oberoi Three Sixty West, Worli. RR Global’s family buy apartments worth ₹ 198 cr

Kritidevi Kabra, director, RR Global and Shreegopal Kabra, managing director of RR Kabel and group president of RR Global, have jointly purchased a 6,642 sq.ft residence for ₹95.41 crore. His son Rajesh Kabra, director in RR Global and his daughter-in-law Monal Kabra have bought a bigger apartment, spread over 7,167 sq.ft, for ₹102.76 crore.

A sum of ₹7.30 crore was paid towards stamp duty on October 30, according to deal registration documents accessed on IndexTap.com, a PropTech platform. The two residences purchased are adjacent on the 62nd floor of Tower B in the high-rise and come alone with five parking spaces each.

RR Global is into wires, cables, electrical equipment for indoor, outdoor and commercial purposes. Shreegopal’s father Rameshwarlal Kabra was forced out from Bangladesh to Nepal during partition. He then migrated to India where he initially traded magnetic wire and soon founded RR Kabel where he began manufacturing them in 1994. Since then, it has come to have a global presence in over 90 countries.

Six days prior to RR Global promoters formalising the deal, GreatWhite Global, part of the popular Anchor Group, also into electrical accessories and circuit protection systems, had bought two sprawling apartments in the same tower of the project for ₹225.11 crore. These two spaces are bigger than those purchased by the Kabra family. GreatWhite Global’s apartments are on the 52nd and 56th floors.

Some of the others from the corporate world who have purchased apartments in the same project include B K Goenka, chairman of Welspun Group; Madhav Prasad Agarwal, promoter of Sajjan India; Sumir Chadha, co-founder of WestBridge Capital; Radhakishan Damani, founder of D-Mart; and Vadilal Shah, promoter of Everest Masala Group.