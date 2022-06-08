RS polls: Court orders on Deshmukh, Malik’s pleas on June 9
Mumbai A special MP/MLAs court on Wednesday concluded hearing the pleas filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and minority development minister Nawab Malik seeking permission to exercise their franchise for the six Rajya Sabha seats. The court said it would pronounce the orders on Thursday.
Deshmukh and Malik, currently in judicial custody, had applied to the special court, seeking permission to cast their votes at the RS elections, scheduled to be held on June 10.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the pleas, contending that prisoners do not have voting rights under the Representation of the Peoples (RP) Act, 1950. The agency had referred to section 62(5) of the RP Act which states that “no person shall vote at any election if he is confined in a prison, whether under a sentence of imprisonment or transportation or otherwise, or is in the lawful custody of the police.”
On Wednesday, senior advocate Abad Ponda argued on behalf of Deshmukh that the restriction to vote was only to persons confined in prison under sentence of imprisonment and custody was not confinement as contemplated under the RP Act. He maintained that confinement starts only after conviction and not before that and therefore the restriction was not applicable to the NCP leader.
Senior advocate Amit Desai, representing Malik, said a person with criminal antecedents can stand for election even while sitting in jail and if a person accused of crime, but not in prison can vote, under-trial prisoners lodged in jail cannot also be denied the right to vote. He added that Malik is currently in hospital and not in prison and the court can certainly grant him permission to go to Vidhan Bhavan and cast his vote.
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, on the other hand, contended that the section says a person confined in prison cannot vote at any election and therefore it was immaterial when under a sentence or as an under-trial prisoner. “We have to interpret the section as it is, in plain and simple language,” Singh said.
Deshmukh is arrested in connection with the corruption case against him, whereas Malik was arrested in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
