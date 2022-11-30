RTO likely to extend calibration deadline by two months

Mumbai The Regional Transport Office (RTO) is contemplating to extend the deadline for recalibration of auto and taxi meters by two months. Only 34 per cent vehicles, both autos and taxis, have been able to recalibrate their meters within Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The last date for meter calibration is November 30. However, the transport department will take a decision on Wednesday.

“We are currently examining the overall situation and the number of vehicles that have completed the recalibration process. After a thorough check we will take a final call on Wednesday,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner. There are around four lakh autos and 50,000 taxis in the city. However, as the process takes more than a day not all drivers are keen to spend money for the recalibration and waste a day’s earnings as well.

“It is a tedious process and we have to pay around ₹500 to ₹1000 for the same, as there is only one calibration facility. There are often long queues and waiting period for the recalibration process,” said an auto driver from Bandra. An officer, on condition of anonymity said, “We have put forth a notification to extend it by two months which needs a final clearance.”

Earlier this month, RTO had released a warning of the deadline of November 30 for recalibration. “We have sent out a notification on November 17 to remind that the last day for recalibration is November 30, after which a fine of ₹50 per day to a maximum of ₹5,000 up to 90 days will be levied. We have fixed the recalibration amount to ₹500,” said a senior officer from RTO.

Auto and taxi fares were increased by ₹2 and ₹3 respectively by the RTO from October 1. However, the delay in getting chips led to the calibration process starting only on October 16. The last time when the metres were recalibrated, the RTO had to extend the period and allow autos and taxis almost six months to complete the recalibration process.

The process to recalibrate a metre involves an authorised dealer removing the old chip and placing an updated one. After the recalibration, a road test of 1.5km is conducted in the presence of RTO officials and only after they pass the test can a vehicle ferry passengers.