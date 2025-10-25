Ruling, Opposition parties unite in questioning Navi Mumbai voter rolls

NAVI MUMBAI: For once, both the ruling party and the opposition are raising the same alarm in Navi Mumbai: the integrity of the voter list. Belapur BJP MLA Manda Mhatre has alleged that election officials accept bribes to add bogus names to the rolls, while the Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have also flagged large-scale irregularities, demanding urgent corrective action before the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) polls.

Mhatre, a three-time legislator, has twice scraped through by wafer-thin margins—defeating former minister Ganesh Naik by 1,491 votes in 2014 and his son Sandeep Naik by just 377 votes in 2024. With the civic elections set to be held under a panel system, she warned that inflated rolls could decisively tilt outcomes.

The MLA said that she had submitted the duplicate and bogus names in 2019 and 2014, and repeatedly approached election officers but nothing was ever done. “This has been around for 15-20 years, since the time of the Congress-NCP government,” she said. “Don’t blame the BJP for it. “While multiple proofs are demanded from ordinary citizens, ‘certain people’ manage to easily get names added to the voter lists. All the politicians know this.” Mhatre also claimed that bogus voters were mobilised from villages on polling day. “They come in the morning, vote and leave,” she said.

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) delegation led by city president Gajanan Kale met police commissioner Milind Bharambe on Friday. “If officials are being bribed, it is not just corruption but a direct assault on democracy,” he said. “We have already submitted a memorandum on October 4, 2024, with evidence of around 15,000 duplicate names and 18,000 bogus names in Belapur. Now, when a sitting MLA has herself alleged that officials are adding bogus names, the police must register criminal cases against them.”

The Congress, too, has submitted a detailed complaint to the Thane district collector, citing over 76,000 duplicate names in the NMMC rolls—41,556 in Airoli and nearly 35,000 in Belapur. District spokesperson Ravindra Sawant alleged that names were repeated across constituencies and even within polling booths. “This is not a clerical error but a deliberate conspiracy to retain dominance,” he said.

The row comes as the Opposition prepares for a statewide morcha to the Election Commission office in Mumbai on November 1, demanding a clean-up of the voter rolls before the civic elections. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed that the government too wanted this, advocating a Special Intensive Revision.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission, meanwhile, continues to deny that electoral rolls can be tampered with by a political party, stating that corrections and updates are being managed securely. Chief electoral officer S Chockalingam said that objections must be filed through Form 7, after which the Electoral Registration Officer is required to act as per procedure. Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal’s office has directed electoral officers in Airoli and Belapur to carry out verification and remove duplicates if found.