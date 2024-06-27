Turf Club gets 91 acres of Mahalaxmi Racecourse on 30-year lease

MUMBAI: After many rounds of discussions between government bodies and the Royal Western India Turf Club’s (RWITC) core committee over a decade, the state cabinet gave its nod to renew the lease of 91 acres of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse to RWITC on Wednesday. Alongside, it has decided that the remaining 120 acres of the racecourse and an additional 180 acres from the coastal road will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which will develop this large swathe into a ‘central park’ borrowing from the parks of New York and London. The two land parcels will be connected by an underpass below the coastal road. Mumbai, India. Jan 27,2024 - Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposed a theme park at the racecourse, which is spread over 120 acres in South Mumbai. Jan 27,2024 (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

After the cabinet meeting, chief minister Eknath Shinde said the 300 acre land parcel will be developed into a “world class garden and no construction will be allowed here”.

The lease to the Turf Club, that runs the racecourse, has been renewed for 30 years with retro effect from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2053. According to a press release issued by the government, RWITC will be charged an annual rent at the rate of 1% of 10% of the ready reckoner rate for the land which has stables, club house and other structures. The rent will be hiked by a maximum of 3% every year. For the open spaces in its share of 91 acres, it will be charged a nominal rent of ₹1, said civic officials.

The government will also charge licence fee of ₹1,50,000 per day when the land is for non-sporting events organised in the open land in possession of the club. It is generally open for public. The lease agreement will be signed soon following which the land will be handed over.

In January this year, then municipal commissioner I S Chahal gave a presentation before the cabinet and had a series of meetings with members of RWITC on the issue of lease. The members agreed to this proposal as the lease of their land was not renewed for nearly a decade. They passed the proposal on January 30, 2024, with 76.27 per cent of members voting in favour.

Earlier, when the move to develop the land was being discussed, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had alleged that it was the government’s ploy to hand over the city’s green lung to builders. At the time he said once the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power the entire plan would be cancelled.

Before Wednesday’s cabinet decision, Aaditya reiterated his stand through a post on X. “The Mahalaxmi racecourse will be taken over by @myBMC this week. It is disgraceful to see the BJP-mindhe regime take over open spaces for their favourite builder and contractors. We will restore its natural state when we form the government soon and legally punish those who colluded to give away the racecourse for personal gains.”

In a similar vein, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said, “The Shinde government has ignored the voice of Mumbaikars yet again. Even as most Mumbaikars are strongly opposed to the bifurcation of the racecourse, the state cabinet has formally approved it without any public dialogue.”