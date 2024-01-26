Saffron and Indian tricolour atop 350 forts in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In honour of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) is set to hoist the saffron and Indian tricolour atop 350 forts across Maharashtra on January 26. HT Image

Over 5000 Durgpremi (trekkers) and Shivapremi (Shivaji Maharaj followers) from Maharashtra have volunteered for this mission. Rahul Warange, secretary of AMGM, said, “We have appointed organisers for every district and every fort that are connected through dedicated communication platforms. Major mountaineering organisations in Maharashtra have taken charge of 350 forts, with each fort assigned a dedicated coordinator for seamless communication.”

Support for this initiative has poured in from over 100 organisations in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, and Ahmednagar. Coordinators for each fort have received national symbols, including the Bhagwaa, Indian tricolor, and a small statue of Shivaji Maharaj. “We are confident that the event will unfold as planned, serving as a symbolic tribute to the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I appeal for widespread participation from Shivapremi in this monumental activity,” said Umesh Zirpe, president of AMGM.