 Saffron and Indian tricolour atop 350 forts in Maharashtra | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Saffron and Indian tricolour atop 350 forts in Maharashtra

Saffron and Indian tricolour atop 350 forts in Maharashtra

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 08:10 AM IST

In honour of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) is set to hoist the saffron and Indian tricolour atop 350 forts across Maharashtra on January 26

Mumbai: In honour of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) is set to hoist the saffron and Indian tricolour atop 350 forts across Maharashtra on January 26.

HT Image
HT Image

Over 5000 Durgpremi (trekkers) and Shivapremi (Shivaji Maharaj followers) from Maharashtra have volunteered for this mission. Rahul Warange, secretary of AMGM, said, “We have appointed organisers for every district and every fort that are connected through dedicated communication platforms. Major mountaineering organisations in Maharashtra have taken charge of 350 forts, with each fort assigned a dedicated coordinator for seamless communication.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Support for this initiative has poured in from over 100 organisations in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, and Ahmednagar. Coordinators for each fort have received national symbols, including the Bhagwaa, Indian tricolor, and a small statue of Shivaji Maharaj. “We are confident that the event will unfold as planned, serving as a symbolic tribute to the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I appeal for widespread participation from Shivapremi in this monumental activity,” said Umesh Zirpe, president of AMGM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On