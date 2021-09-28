Sakinaka rape, murder: Police file charge sheet in 18 days

Within 18 days of the incident, a special squad headed by an assistant commissioner of police completed its investigation into the rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman at Sakinaka and filed a 346-page charge sheet before the Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday.

Police officers said the charge sheet contains statements of 77 witnesses, including the guard who informed the police after witnessing the crime, control room officers, patrolling officers who took the woman to the hospital, the doctors who treated her, and family members of the victim and the accused.

In the wee hours of September 10, the Sakinaka police arrested accused Mohan Chauhan, a driver who was doing odd jobs at present, hours after he brutalised the victim with an iron rod after an altercation and left her bleeding in a parked tempo at Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

The next day, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale had declared that investigation into the brutal and sensational rape case would be completed within 30 days and entrusted the probe to a special squad.

Deputy commissioner of police Maheshwar Reddy had said that the police control room received a phone call at 3.20am on Friday, informing them about an injured person in Sakinaka. On reaching the spot, the police found the woman, who was bleeding profusely, inside a parked tempo. Police had then taken the tempo to a hospital.

During questioning, Chauhan revealed that he knew the woman and had been promised something by her. About 25 days ago, they were going to meet to fulfill the woman’s promise but they could not. On September 9, they met but the woman refused to fulfil her promise again which irked Chauhan, which purportedly led to the brutal crime, said police.

The squad has collected the medical, circumstantial and forensic evidence against Chauhan and prepared the charge-sheet.

Chauhan has been charged with murder, rape, assault, criminal intimidation under sections, 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

After three days of the arrest, the police added sections of the SC/STs Atrocities (Prevention) Act as the victim belonged to a scheduled caste. Nagrale said police had also recovered the murder weapon (iron rod) which the Chauhan, hid after injuring the woman, who succumbed to the injuries a day later.