Samruddhi Mahamarg: Shinde, Fadnavis take ‘test drive’ ahead of e-way inauguration by PM

NAGPUR: A week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in the winter capital of the state, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday went on a ‘test drive’ to review the expressway.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is 700 km long and its first phase stretches between Nagpur and Shirdi (520 km). This phase will be opened to the public from December 11 by PM Modi.

The bonhomie between Shinde and Fadnavis was visible during the drive as the CM sat next to his deputy, who drove the car on the newly-built highway, which is officially named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Once opened, one can drive at a speed of 120km/h on this Super Communication corridor, which is expected to bring massive growth to the drought-prone regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada. The new expressway would be a game-changer for the backward region of Vidarbha as the road would link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai within 8 hours from Nagpur.

Before embarking on the test ride, both Shinde and Fadnavis visited the residence of Ramtek Lok Sabha member Krupal Tumane (who sided with the Shinde faction, along with other nine MPs during the Sena division). After that, the Shinde-Fadnavis duo started its journey from Zero Mile -- the starting point of the Samruddhi Marg near Nagpur.

Previously, some deadlines were announced for the completion of the work in the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch. The former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had taken a drive on a stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg. However, the inauguration of this stretch got postponed. Later on, while the expressway was being decked up for the inauguration, an accident happened and the inauguration got deferred again. Now, December 11 has been finalised as the date for the inauguration of the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Now, this stretch of 520 km will be opened for traffic after the inauguration in Nagpur at the hands of the Prime Minister on December 11.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that it is a matter of great pride that this highway is being inaugurated by the Prime Minister. “Also, we are happy to have the privilege of inaugurating the highway,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to make land parcels around the expressway constructed by it available to private players for commercial use without any tender or auction. The price of the land will be decided by the MSRDC.

A senior MSRDC official said that areas near the highways are developed and job opportunities are created, which will benefit the state’s economy and pave the way to set up new cities. Under this, the state undertaking will directly purchase or acquire land for the company through private negotiations instead of an auction or public tender.