Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Raut granted bail in Medha Somaiya defamation case

ByKaruna Nidhi
Oct 26, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The case stems from an article published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna in 2022, which accused Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, of being involved in a ₹100-crore scam related to building toilets in Mira-Bhayandar

MUMBAI: The sessions court on Friday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who was sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment by the magistrate’s court in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Medha Somaiya. Raut was granted bail on a bond of 50,000, allowing him temporary relief from the sentence while his appeal is pending. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 31, 2025.

Sanjay Raut granted bail in Medha Somaiya defamation case
Sanjay Raut granted bail in Medha Somaiya defamation case

The case stems from an article published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna in 2022, which accused Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, of being involved in a 100-crore scam related to building toilets in Mira-Bhayandar. The article alleged that toilets were constructed illegally by cutting mangroves and bypassing environmental clearances.

Somaiya responded by filing a defamation suit against Raut, arguing that the accusations were baseless and intended to malign her reputation.

In his appeal, Raut argued that the September 2024 judgment of the magistrate’s court was flawed as critical evidence in his defense was ignored and the magistrate failed to correctly interpret his role under the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. The roles of editor and executive editor were different, he said in the appeal, noting that he could not be held responsible for writing or approving the article in question.

During Thursday’s hearing, Somaiya’s counsel advocate Laxman Kanal argued that bail and suspension of sentence should not be permitted for Raut as he is a convicted individual. Raut’s legal team, on the other hand, contended that the conviction order lacked legal merit.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //