Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s kin and villagers warn of ‘ending lives’

MUMBAI: The family members of Santosh Deshmukh – the sarpanch of Massajog who was murdered in December last year - and the villagers of Massajog on Sunday held a meeting where they raised the demand to charge accused Walmik Karad under section 302 of IPC (punishment for murder) and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, warning that they would otherwise end their lives on January 14. They also sent a letter to this regard to the tehsildar of Kej, wherein it was warned that they will all end their lives on January 14 if their demands are not met.

“It’s 35 days since my brother Santosh Desmukh was murdered. But we are yet to get justice. Yesterday, police charged seven accused under MCOCA but Walmik Karad has neither been charged under MCOCA, nor for the murder. Hence, he will come out on bail and kill us, using his money and muscle power. So, instead of being killed by him, we will end our lives on January 14,” read the letter to the tehsildar, a copy of which was sent to the district collector and superintendent of police also.

Twenty-three villagers of Massajog signed the letter, including Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of Santosh Deshmukh. “Since Karad has not been charged under section 302 of IPC and MCOCA, he will get bail and then kill us. So, I will end my life on January 13 by jumping off from a mobile tower,” said Dhananjay Deshmukh, while speaking to media.

The seven arrested accused, booked under MCOCA on Saturday, are Sudarshan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle, Jayram Chate, Vishnu Chate, Siddharth Sonawane, Mahesh Kedar and Prateek Ghule. Krishna Andhale, another accused booked under the act, is at large. Food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde’s close aide, Walmik Karad, has, however, neither been charged under MCOCA nor for murder.