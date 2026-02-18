Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday apologised for his remarks referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, saying his statement was “deliberately taken out of context and distorted” by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments. Sapkal apologises for ‘misrepresentation’ of Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu Sultan remarks

In a post on X, Sapkal said his remarks were intended to promote unity and that a portion of his speech had been taken out of context and circulated on social media to suggest that he had compared the 17th-century Maratha king with the 18th-century Mysore ruler.

“My 70-second remark was about the idea that displaying photographs of various great leaders together in government offices should not create division in society, but instead convey a message of unity. Unfortunately, one word from that statement was deliberately taken out of context and distorted. Misleading campaigns were run on social media, attributing to me words I never spoke and creating a false impression that I had compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with someone else,” Sapkal said.

Sapkal accused the BJP of spreading misinformation with the intention of creating religious tension and inciting riots in the state. “I strongly condemn the BJP in this matter. Due to their malicious and mischievous propaganda, the sentiments of some devotees of Shivaji were hurt, and for that, I express my sincere regret. I apologise to all Shivaji devotees for the misuse and misrepresentation of my words. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings,” he added.

Sapkal also said that the valour of Shivaji Maharaj was unparalleled and that he regarded him as his idol and source of inspiration. “There is no question of comparing him (Shivaji Maharaj) with anyone, and I did not do so. What I had said was that Tipu Sultan fought against the British, taking inspiration from and following the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

The controversy erupted after a portrait of Tipu Sultan was displayed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation’s newly elected deputy mayor, Shan-e-Hind Ahmed, a Muslim. The BJP, Shiv Sena and other right-wing groups opposed the move.

In response to the controversy, Sapkal on Saturday drew parallels between the two rulers, stating that Tipu Sultan had fought the British and should be regarded as a courageous warrior like Shivaji Maharaj.

“The kind of courage displayed by Shivaji Maharaj, who envisioned the idea of ‘Swarajya’, was also reflected by Tipu Sultan, as he fought against the British Empire while upholding his ideals. He (Tipu Sultan) was a warrior, a true son of the soil of Bharat who never promoted divisive thoughts. As a symbol of bravery, he should be regarded on par with Shivaji Maharaj,” Sapkal had said, which led to the row.

The BJP and some affiliated outfits alleged that Sapkal was glorifying a ruler they accuse of persecuting Hindus. Congress leaders, in turn, cited a 2001 resolution in the Mumbai civic body supporting the naming of a road after Tipu Sultan, alleging that BJP councillors, including current mayor Ritu Tawde and city BJP chief Ameet Satam, had backed the move at the time.

Sapkal was criticised for his remarks not only by the ruling parties but also by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which said that he should not have made the comparison.