SC decision to refer petitions to larger bench gives little leeway to Shinde govt
With the Supreme Court referring a clutch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena to a constitution bench, the seven-week-old Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has got a brief respite
With the Supreme Court referring a clutch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena to a constitution bench, the seven-week-old Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has got a brief respite. However, the uncertainty continues as the hearing is expected to go on for some more time.
Legislators in the Shinde camp are hopeful that the apex court will admit their contention that the defection by 40 Sena MLAs is out of the purview of the anti-defection law.
“Our faction has been contesting that we are the real Sena and the whip issued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is not applicable to us as it lacks power outside the legislature. If the contention was accepted there could be no threat to the government,” a senior leader, requesting anonymity, said.
The leader also said that the first state cabinet expansion was carried out only after they realised that there was no immediate threat to the government. The hearing before the constitution bench is expected to go on for at least three to four months, he said. “Until then the decision on the allotment of the symbol may have come from the Election Commission of India [ECI]. If it comes in our favour, it will be a major victory. We have also contended that the hearing related to the disqualification of the 16 MLAs should be held before the speaker as the matter pertains to the state legislature.”
The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by Sena and the Shinde-led camp over the issues related to defection, merger, and disqualification that took place during the political crisis in June. The petitions will be heard on Thursday.
The apex court has been hearing the petitions challenging the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs who had been served notices by deputy chairman Narhari Zirawal and the no-confidence motion moved against Zirawal, and the pleas related to the claims over the party symbol from both sides and the validity of the whip issued by Thackeray.
The leader quoted above said that the government wants the local body elections delayed as it will be more beneficial to the ruling alliance. “We will be able to take our performance to the voters in the next few months and this will help us turn the sentiment in our favour. It will also help us subside the sympathy for the Thackerays.”
A Sena leader admitted that the decision to constitute a larger bench has given more time to the government. “The state took more than 40 days to expand the cabinet. It was an indication that they realised that there would not be an immediate ruling on it. We have been trying to delay the hearing before the ECI as we expect the decision on the party symbol to be taken by the apex court.”
Sena MP Vinayak Raut said the final verdict should come in a time-bound manner. “The future course of Maharashtra politics depends solely on the verdict of the SC. The court is requested to take not much time and deliver its ruling in a specific period.”
Retired Bombay high court judge and social activist BG Kolse Patil said the hearing before the constitution bench may take longer. “Tuesday’s decision should have been taken in the first hearing a month ago considering the urgency of the matter. Though the disqualification of the 16 members and a decision on the party symbol come within the purview of the state legislature and the ECI respectively, the issues related to the constitutional framework need to be decided in the apex court.”
Advocate Asim Sarode, representing petitioners who have moved the SC demanding a voters’ right bill in the wake of the crisis, said, “ The constitution bench is expected to look into all the issues, including the disqualification, right over the party symbol, and removal of the deputy speaker, as these are related to the fundamental legal framework.”
Fadnavis: Wrong to felicitate any convict
MumbaiDeputy chief minister on Tuesday Devendra Fadnavis opposed the felicitation of the 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano, saying that such acts cannot be justified. Opposition legislators raised the issue of women's safety in the backdrop of several heinous crimes against women including the one in Bhandara district in which a 36-year woman was gang raped at least on two occasions in Gondia and Bhandara districts on July 30 and August 2, respectively.
More students opt for diplomas leading to high seat vacancies in junior colleges, say experts
Mumbai: For 16-year-old Aroonima P (name changed), the decision to opt for a diploma in Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) over competing with fellow students for a seat in a junior college was easy. As an HSVC candidate, who chooses to pursue a three-year diploma in the same subject, Aroonima can now directly apply for admission to a second-year BTech course in any state engineering college after completion of her diploma.
Alleged fake calls hounding patients at Pune hospitals
The Sassoon General Hospital officials have reported of at least two incidents where families of patients have received alleged fake calls from “hospital staff” asking for money. Private city hospitals have also reported of similar incidents. Dr Vinayaka Kale, dean, BJ General Medical College and SGH, said the resident medical officer (RMO) has sent a letter informing about the incident. Similar fake calls are reported at some private hospitals.
After SC’s status quo order, uncertainty over civic polls increase further
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court on Monday ordered maintaining the status quo on ward formation, uncertainty looms over the municipal corporation elections slated to be held in Mumbai and 13 cities. In response to the interim application filed by the state, it also ordered that status quo be maintained on its own ruling to hold elections in 92 municipal corporations and four nagar panchayats without Other Backward Class quota.
Leopard on loose, 22 Belagavi schools shift to online classes
The Belagavi forest officials have intensified the operation to catch the leopard spotted within the city limits two weeks ago. Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil asked the 22 schools, which were given a holiday on Monday, to continue with online classes. 200 personnel from the forest and the police department continued the operations to capture the leopard on Monday night. The police brought 20 dogs and drones to locate the leopard.
