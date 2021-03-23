IND USA
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / SC to hear tomorrow Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
mumbai news

SC to hear tomorrow Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

The former Mumbai Police commissioner has accused the Maharashtra home minister of running an 'extortion racket,' through assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:56 PM IST

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh whom he has accused of running an 'extortion racket.'

Also Read | Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

A two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R Subhash Reddy will take up the plea filed by Singh, who was transferred last week by the Maharashtra government to the Home Guards, for "mishandling" the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

In his petition, filed on Monday, the senior police official also sought a stay on his transfer. Singh has alleged that he was transferred to the "low-key" post in the Home Guards "immediately after" he brought Deshmukh's alleged corrupt practices to the notice of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and some other senior leaders of the state government.

"The petitioner has invoked writ jurisdiction of this Hon'ble Court to seek unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation in the corrupt malpractices of Shri Anil Deshmukh, the Hon’ble Home Minister of Government of Maharashtra, before the evidence are destroyed," Singh's writ petition, filed through advocate Abhinay, said.

In his letter to Thackeray, mailed on March 20, the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had alleged that Deshmukh had directed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect 100 crore per month from hotels, bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Singh had mentioned meeting Deshmukh and Vaze "in and around mid-February and thereafter" at the home minister's residence. It was at these meetings, the officer alleged, that Vaze was tasked with collecting the money.

Vaze is currently in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is handling the Ambani bomb scare probe and the related Mansukh Hiran death case.

Both Deshmukh and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have denied Singh's allegations, with the minister even threatening to file a defamation case against him. Both have cited Deshmukh's Covid-19 diagnosis in February to counter Singh's claims.


Besides the NCP, Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Shiv Sena and the Congress. NCP chief Sharad Pawar held press conferences on Sunday and Monday, backing his party colleague Deshmukh.

Related Stories

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik slammed the allegations levelled by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis against state government. (@nawabmalikncp/Twitter Photo )
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik slammed the allegations levelled by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis against state government. (@nawabmalikncp/Twitter Photo )
mumbai news

‘What did Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze discuss for 3 hours before arrest?’: NCP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The confusion comes in the backdrop of a letter by Param Bir Singh to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging Anil Deshmukh met Sachin Vaze in February regarding extortion in Mumbai.
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
others

Param Bir Singh’s allegations: BJP MLA lodges plaint against Maharashtra home min

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Bhatkhalkar has urged the police to investigate into the allegations of ‘abetment to extortion’ against Deshmukh.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Pawar again backs Anil Deshmukh, cites Covid-19 diagnosis to question Param Bir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Deshmukh was in a hospital for Covid-19 treatment between February 5 and 15 in Nagpur and was later home quarantined in that city. In his letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had mentioned meeting Deshmukh “in and around mid-February.”
Patil asserted that the state government has decided to conduct a fair probe in the Ambani bomb scare case. (HT File Photo )
Patil asserted that the state government has decided to conduct a fair probe in the Ambani bomb scare case. (HT File Photo )
mumbai news

Param Bir Singh letter attempt to divert attention: Jayant Patil after NCP meet

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Jayant Patil's remarks came after an urgent meeting of top party leaders convened by NCP’s national chief Sharad Pawar.
Param Bir Singh has been appointed Mumbai’s new Commissioner of Police.(HT PHOTO)
Param Bir Singh has been appointed Mumbai's new Commissioner of Police.(HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:07 PM IST
The chief minister's office had on Saturday said that letter from Param Bir Singh was received from a different email address, not his official one and was without his signature.
