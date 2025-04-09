Scorching heat hits avian life, 81 birds admitted

Mumbai: The spike in temperatures in March, when the mercury almost touched 40°C, took a heavy toll on avian life in the city. As many as 81 birds suffering from dehydration were admitted at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit (BSDP) Hospital for Animals in Parel during the month. Doctors said the lack of water bodies in the city was contributing to the problem, especially because large birds like kites depend on them for drinking water. After the birds are admitted at the hospital, they are administered oral rehydration solution or electrolytes and usually get better in three to four days. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued several health advisories in March in response to the heatwave-like conditions.

“Birds and wildlife also suffered majorly during this period,” Dr Mayur Dangar, manager, BSDP Hospital told Hindustan Times.

Among the 81 birds treated at the hospital for dehydration in March, 37 were kites, 22 pigeons, 17 crows, four parrots and one duck. “One more duck came in this week,” said Dr Dangar. In 2024, the hospital had tended to 160 birds between March 1 and May 31, among which there were 70 pigeons, 53 kites, 31 crows, two mynas, two ergets and two owls.

“Birds are brought to the hospital mainly by residents of south Mumbai who rescue them. We have seen a 30% increase in heat-related rescues this year,” said Dr Dangar.

After the birds are admitted at the hospital, they are administered oral rehydration solution or electrolytes and usually get better in three to four days.

“In case their condition is serious, we administer saline water and recovery takes about seven days, depending on injuries,” explained Dr Dangar.

After recovery, big birds like kites and owls are handed over to non-governmental organisations for rehabilitation while ducks are sent to the Banganga tank in Malabar Hill. Pigeons, sparrows, crows and other small birds which have merged with human habitat are released into the open.

High temperatures take a toll on big birds owing to the lack of water bodies in the city, said Dr Dangar. “Kites suffer the most because they won’t drink from bowls placed outside houses. They need huge water bodies,” he said.

Naturalist Sunjoy Monga concurred, saying while small birds drink from bowls placed outside homes, bigger birds either depend on water bodies or get moisture from peepal, banyan and fig trees which have become hard to find. “Even at the bird race held in February, we saw a 5-10% decrease in the number of birds,” he said. High temperatures cause problems for birds due to the presence of dust particles and concrete in the air, he noted.