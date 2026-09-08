Scored 95.7% in Class 12, Maharashtra teen dies by suicide after failing to get into dream college

A 17-year-old student reportedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane city after he could not secure admission to the institute of his choice. The boy lived with his family at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. (PTI/Representational)

The teenager, whose family lives in an upscale residential complex at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road, had aspired to pursue a BS-MS dual degree at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur in Kolkata, according to police.

According to news agency PTI, officials said that the boy had recently completed his Class 12 examinations with an overall score of 95.7%. However, he was unable to secure a seat at his preferred institute after obtaining a rank of 10,474 in the aptitude test.

Also read: Girl jumps off Faridabad school roof, dies; dad says made to stand in sun for hours

Teenager sent message to family According to police, the boy left his home at around 7.30pm on September 4 after telling his family that he was going for a cycle ride.

About 45 minutes later, he posted a message in the family's WhatsApp group indicating that he intended to end his life.

His family noticed the message and tried to contact him. When they found that his phone had been switched off, they informed the Kasarvadavali police.

Police and family members then began searching for the teenager in and around the residential complex.

Before the family or police could intervene, the teenager had jumped from the 22nd-floor refuge area of the residential building.

Also read: Three suspected suicide incidents involving teenagers reported in two days

Body found near residential complex The boy was later found lying seriously injured on a pavement close to his apartment. The police and his family members rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Thane.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, police said, according to PTI.

Police said the teenager's family does not suspect any foul play involved in his death.

According to the officials, the family believes that his failure to secure admission to his preferred institute had caused him severe academic distress.

Also read: Noida teen kills father, jumps before metro train hours later: ‘Was depressed over father’s harsh behaviour’

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered by the police based on a statement provided by the boy's father.



(With inputs from PTI)

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)