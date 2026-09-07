Navi Mumbai: Relatives an assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) who allegedly died by suicide at a lodge in Airoli staged a rasta roko on Thane-Belapur Road on Sunday afternoon, demanding the arrest of three police officials allegedly named by him in a suicide note and final video. The family, which initially refused to accept his body, also demanded that police register a case against the officials they hold responsible for his death. ASI’s family blocks Thane-Belapur Road, seeks arrest of cops named in suicide note

The protest was held outside the Rabale MIDC police station, where relatives, including family members who had arrived from Jalgaon, confronted police and alleged that their complaint was not being accepted.

The family relented after police assured them that action would be taken if the investigation found evidence against the three officials.

“We have assured them that if there is even an iota of finding against these three officers, a case will be registered,” Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe said.

The deceased’s daughter alleged that her father had been repeatedly harassed, threatened with transfers and pressured to collect bribes.

“He was regularly harassed and repeatedly threatened with transfers. He was also coaxed to collect bribes. As a police personnel, he was extremely helpful. I cannot accept whatever has happened. Even in his final video, he has earnestly sought justice and he must get it,” she said while speaking to mediapersons.

A relative of the deceased demanded strict action against the officials allegedly named by him.

“The culprits named by my brother, including the DCP and ACP, should all be subjected to the strictest action. They should be arrested and hanged,” the relative said.

ACP Rahul Dhas said police had spoken to the protesting family and assured them that the investigation would be impartial.

“We had a discussion with those protesting and assured them the investigation will be impartial. The suicide note and its contents are all part of the investigation. The family is aware of each and every development in the matter and they are satisfied with the way the case is progressing,” Dhas said.

The ASI, who was attached to the Special Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police, had allegedly recorded a video before his death and posted it on social media. In the video, he reportedly spoke about the difficulties he was facing and sought justice.

The suicide note was allegedly found inside the trunk of his car parked near his residence in Airoli. According to his family, he named the then DCP, the wireless ACP and a head clerk in the Navi Mumbai Police establishment department, alleging that they were responsible for the mental harassment he had faced.

Police are investigating the allegations and the contents of the suicide note and video.