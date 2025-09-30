NAVI MUMBAI: A 35-year-old woman was murdered by her husband inside their Seawoods apartment on Sunday evening, in a horrific crime witnessed by family members and neighbours. Seawoods woman murdered by husband after fight at home

The victim, identified as Jyoti Kakde, was allegedly attacked with a kitchen knife by her husband, Raju Bisan Kakde, 45, inside their flat in Sai Wadi, Sector 36. Police said she sustained multiple stab wounds to her stomach, chest, thighs, legs and hands.

“She was rushed to the Vashi Municipal Hospital by relatives, but doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said senior inspector Devendra Pol of NRI Sagari police station.

According to investigators, the couple had a troubled marriage. Raju was allegedly addicted to alcohol and had a history of harassing Jyoti. After years of abuse, she had moved with her two children from Pune to Navi Mumbai in 2023, seeking refuge with her extended family, who also lived in the same building.

On Sunday, Jyoti returned home from work as a housemaid when a heated quarrel broke out with Raju, who had come to meet her. Eyewitnesses said they heard her desperate screams from inside the flat. When relatives and neighbours forced their way in, they were met with a horrific sight: Raju sitting atop Jyoti, stabbing her repeatedly.

“The relatives overpowered him and handed him over to the police before he could flee,” said the investigating officer. The police later recovered the blood-stained knife and other forensic evidence from the spot.

A case has been registered against Raju under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). He remains in police custody as investigations continue.