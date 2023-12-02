Security force Jawan rescues man from train mishap at Kopar station

Thane: A Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) Jawan, Vivek Patil, averted a potential tragedy by rescuing a 23-year-old man who had fallen into the gap between the footboard and the platform at Kopar station. The man narrowly escaped being hit by a suburban train. HT Image

The incident happened on the evening of November 29 when Patil, stationed at Dombivli railway police station, was on duty at Kopar railway station. As the Diva-Vasai train arrived around 3:45 pm, all passengers boarded, and the train commenced its journey. The two brothers, who wanted to board the train to reach Naigaon tried to board the running train.

Patil said, “One of the brothers successfully boarded the moving train, but the other, identified as Pankaj Yadav, couldn’t step onto the footboard and slipped under the train in the gap between the platform and the train. I saw him fall and immediately ran towards him to hold him. I shouted to stop the train, and with repeated efforts, I successfully pulled him out. The train guard also stopped the train.”

Pankaj Yadav sustained injuries on his hand and leg and was taken to Shastri Hospital. After receiving treatment, he was discharged. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Yadav had come to Mumbai for work and was living with his brother in Naigaon. After completing his work of underground cabling, he was trying to catch the train when the incident happened.

Yadav thanked Jawan Vivek Patil and the Dombivli police for saving his life. With his family entirely dependent on him, Yadav stated, “I am grateful to Patil for giving me a new life.”