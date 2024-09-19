Security guard decapitated man in Thane over choicest abuses on his mother, sister

Thane: Two days after a 35-year-old man’s body was found with his head severed on the terrace of a shopping complex in Thane, the police arrested the 21-year-old security guard who was the prime suspect in the murder case. HT Image

According to Kapurbawdi police officials, the accused, Prashant Kadam who was arrested in Sangli, confessed to the crime and said he killed Somnath Sadgir as he used to denigrate his mother and sister with choicest abuses repeatedly.

Kadam was produced in the court and was remanded in police custody till August 26.

Prashant, who hails from Sangli district, connected with Sadgir a few months ago through mutual acquaintances. Kadam secured a job as a lift operator at Lodha Amara, Senate shopping complex where Sadgir was a security supervisor. Police officials said Sadgir often reprimanded Kadam for his lackadaisical attitude at work.

Kadam accepted his criticism and tried to improve his work. However, when Sadgir started using abusive language, particularly insults directed at Kadam’s mother and sister, things became tense between the two. “Whenever Sadgir had to criticise Kadam at work, he didn’t miss a chance to insult Kadam’s mother and sister. This continued for months and then Kadam decided to hatch a plan to kill Sadgir,” said an officer.

On Sunday night, Kadam said, after one such insult, he had had enough. “Kadam brought a sharp knife from the market and carried it with him to the terrace where Sadgir was present. He then stabbed him several times on his body and then decapitated him. Kadam then fled to his village in Sangli,” said an officer.

The police team has informed Sadgir’s family, who have yet to arrive to collect the body. Kadam has been booked for murder, added the officer.